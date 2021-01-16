‘Independent probe’ under way to ascertain blackout causes

ISLAMABAD: Energy minister Omar Ayub Khan informed the Senate on Friday that an independent inquiry was under way to ascertain the root cause of the recent power breakdown in the country after opposition lawmakers demanded independent inquiry into the nation-scale blackout last week.

Concluding debate on a motion about gas and energy crisis in the entire country, he said eight major power breakdowns had occurred during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, “which took days to restore the system”.

He, however, claimed that despite the complete breakdown last week, the power system was restored “within a few hours”. Omar said the power outage was caused due to a technical fault developed at Guddu power plant, adding initial fault occurred at Guddu at 2341 hours on last Saturday, dropping the frequency to zero.

Khan blamed the past government for not upgrading the transmission system, and credited the incumbent government for “making huge investments” in the transmission and distribution system.

The minister said the Lahore to Matiari transmission line had already been laid with significant investment. He added more investment would be made on low-performing units to enhance power generation capacity. “The Energy Ministry is going to hold open bidding today for 20 new oil and gas exploration blocks,” he said, claiming the new exploration would make the country “self-sufficient in energy sector”.

He said the opposition was “in pain owing to good work being done by the government”. The minister said he would brief the house about reforms in energy sector, adding: “We will sign memorandum of understanding with IPPs”.

Earlier, opposition lawmakers in the Senate blamed the government for crippling inflation and energy crisis in the country and demanded an independent inquiry into outage last week.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sherry Rehman said the opposition would not accept an inquiry under the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), which works under the government. She said a committee of the parliament should be formed to ascertain the real cause of the countrywide power blackout.

She said the people were facing acute problem due to low gas pressure in various areas of the country and alleged that the government had to float emergency tenders for purchasing LNG. Rehman said “record loans” were obtained during the last two-and-a-half years by the government.