Sat Jan 16, 2021
January 16, 2021

Pakistan fines Turkish Airlines over corona SOPs violation

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday imposed Rs100,000 penalty on Turkish Airlines for violating anti-Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced for all inbound international flights.

The CAA “noted with serious concern” that the Turkish Airlines again transported passengers from a Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to lstanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airlines flight TK-0584 on January 13, 2021 without a proof of negative RT-PCR test, according to a news release.

On October 13 and 23, 2020, the authority had also warned and penalised the airline to refrain from transporting passengers from Category-B destinations to Pakistan without negative RT-PCR tests.

“Any recurrent violation of Covid-19 [coronavirus] related SOPs shall be dealt with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorisation granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan,” the CAA reiterated.

