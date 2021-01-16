Pakistan fines Turkish Airlines over corona SOPs violation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday imposed Rs100,000 penalty on Turkish Airlines for violating anti-Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced for all inbound international flights.
The CAA “noted with serious concern” that the Turkish Airlines again transported passengers from a Category-B country i.e. Dakar (Senegal) to lstanbul for onward journey to Lahore via Turkish Airlines flight TK-0584 on January 13, 2021 without a proof of negative RT-PCR test, according to a news release.
On October 13 and 23, 2020, the authority had also warned and penalised the airline to refrain from transporting passengers from Category-B destinations to Pakistan without negative RT-PCR tests.
“Any recurrent violation of Covid-19 [coronavirus] related SOPs shall be dealt with in a more stringent manner including but not limited to revocation of operating authorisation granted to Turkish Airlines for flight operations to/from Pakistan,” the CAA reiterated.