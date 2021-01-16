Pakistan’s schools to begin phased reopening from Monday

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The federal government, after scrutinising the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, announced on Friday that schools will begin reopening in phases starting with high schools, whose students will return to classrooms on Monday.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood announced the decision, at a news conference after a detailed meeting with provincial education and health ministers, and secretaries at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In another decision, the reopening of primary and middle schools (classes 1-8) was delayed from January 25 to February 1 “to ensure safety of children”, a statement said.

The participants thoroughly reviewed the current Covid-19 situation, which claimed 45 lives and infected 2,417 in the 24 hours leading to Friday.

In his briefing to media, Shafqat Mahmood said the government’s prior decision will be followed regarding the reopening of classes 9-12 from January 18 and universities from February 1. “This year no student will be promoted without examinations,” he added.

He said the government will again review the pandemic situation next week before it proceeds with reopening primary schools on February 1. In that meeting, further decisions will be taken keeping in view the positivity ratio in cities, he added.

He said educational institutions were closed on November 26 last year due to the increasing trend in the coronavirus test positivity rate, which was 7.14 per cent at that time. “Experts have now informed us that due to closure of educational institutions, the positivity rate has declined from 7.14 to 6 per cent,” he added.

According to the NCOC, as of Friday, the national test positivity ratio stood at 5.99 per cent, the highest ratio recorded in Karachi 15.97 per cent followed by Peshawar 13.62 per cent and Mirpur 11.49 per cent.

Coronavirus cases, Mahmood cautioned, are still increasing in the country but added that the education sector has faced “huge losses” due to the pandemic in the last eight months. The minister said infections in major urban centres are still higher, therefore next week, the NCOC will decide about the reopening of educational institutions in “high-risk cities”.

“Currently average deaths have been 44 per day compared to 46 a few days back,” he said. Daily cases, he said average around 2,300 compared to 3,000 few days back, he added. However, he said critical patients in the country had increased from 1,958 to 2,339.