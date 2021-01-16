PIA passenger plane ‘held back’ at Malaysia airport

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities on Friday “held back” a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 aircraft — with passengers inside — at the Kuala Lumpur airport, the national flag carrier said on Friday.

“A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court,” PIA said in a tweet. “The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised.”

In a follow-up tweet, PIA said: “It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels.”

PIA did not specify the number of passengers that were stranded, or the nature of the legal dispute. According to Geo News sources, the plane was seized after passengers had already boarded the aircraft. The aircraft’s 18-member staff were also stranded in Kuala Lumpur due to the seizure, and will now quarantine for 14 days as per protocols.

The sources said the local Malaysian court ordered the aircraft’s seizure reportedly over non-payment of aircraft lease dues. PIA had leased two aircraft, including the Boeing-777, from a Vietnamese company in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office said the passengers of the flight were to be repatriated through flight EK343 of another airline departing later on Friday, spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said. The passengers and flight crew departed from Kuala Lumpur after they were allowed to return home, Geo News reported.

“Our High Commission in Malaysia is in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to address the issue at the earliest,” Chaudhri said, in response to media queries.

The spokesperson said the flight arrangements of the stranded passengers had been made for their return to Pakistan by another airline.

“The passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalised. They will be departing Kuala Lumpur by EK 343 later tonight (Friday),” he said.