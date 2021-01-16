Inquiry into child’s death ordered

SUKKUR: The DG Health Sindh, Dr. Irshad Ali Memon, has ordered an inquiry following the reported death of a 15-day-old child in Shikarpur after being administered polio drops.

The inquiry committee would be led by District Health Officer, Sukkur, to investigate the death of a 15-day boy Umair, s/o Zubair Ahmed Memon, resident of Memon Muhalla, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Shikarpur.

DG Health Dr Memon said the inquiry was ordered on the instructions of provincial health minister Dr. Azra Paichoho. Meanwhile, District Health Officer, Shikarpur, Dr. Shabir Ahmed Shaikh, told the media that the boy had not died due to vaccination as several other children were administered polio drops from the same vial but none reported any complication.

He claimed the child was weak and underweight and had remained hospitalised before vaccination at the Sukkur Rangers Hospital.