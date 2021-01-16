Three more infants die in Mithi

SUKKUR: Three more children died in Tharparkar due to different diseases, the Mithi Civil Hospital has confirmed. The hospital administration has confirmed the death of three children suffering from malnutrition and various other diseases, taking the monthly death toll of such children to 24.

According to the Tharparkar Health Department, more than 50 children are being treated at the moment at the Thar Hospital. Every year scores of children die due to malnutrition and different diseases without being treated properly in the remote region, the health department added. Tharparkar faces continuous drought due to which nutritionally deficient mothers deliver weak, premature and low weight infants who cannot survive various infections due to compromised immunity.