Albayrak lodges case against Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Turkish company Albayrak has filed a criminal case against Shahbaz Gill under Section 499, 500 PPC for levelling allegation against the company in a TV show.

A press statement issued by the Turkish company here Friday said that Gill’s statement was another example of the continued witch hunt of the Turkish contractors.

“Mr Gill in a TV programme had defamed the metro bus operator company Platform Turizm. SAPM Shahbaz Gill had claimed that the contract was awarded as a result of bribe and corruption.”

The statement said following his irresponsible and baseless allegation, the company had filed a criminal case against Shahbaz Gill under Section 499, 500 PPC.

Meanwhile, Islampura police has registered an FIR against three officials of a Turkish company, including two Turks, for defamation and fraud.

The case was registered against Tahir Mubin, Cemil Senocak and Yemen Yemenoglu under various criminal sections, including preparation and “falsification of documents” on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill.

Earlier this month, a defamation suit was filed against the premier's aide by the local officials of a foreign company who accused SAPM Shahbaz Gill of levelling allegations of corruption and kickbacks in a contract to operate the Lahore Metro Bus service.