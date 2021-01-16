Quota of three flour mills cancelled in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: The officials of the Food Department on Friday conducted raids on different mills and cancelled the quota of three of them for supplying substandard flour. The sources said the raids were conducted on the directives of the adviser to Chief Minister for Food, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, and after complaints by the locals.