Sat Jan 16, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 16, 2021

Quota of three flour mills cancelled in Nowshera

National

Our Correspondent Â 
January 16, 2021

NOWSHERA: The officials of the Food Department on Friday conducted raids on different mills and cancelled the quota of three of them for supplying substandard flour. The sources said the raids were conducted on the directives of the adviser to Chief Minister for Food, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, and after complaints by the locals.

