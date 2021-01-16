KP CM Mahmood Khan assures provision of Sui Gas to Buner district

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday announced provision of Sui gas facility to the entire Buner district.

“The required funds for the scheme will be allocated in the upcoming annual budget,” the chief minister told a delegation from Buner district.A handout said the delegation discussed with him matters related to development projects and issues faced by the people.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communication and Works Riaz Khan and MPA Fakhar Jahan were also present on the occasion. Mahmood Khan also announced the construction of Sports Complex at Khadokhal, Ambella- Nagray Road, Sarathana-Dandar Road and Upgradation of Civil Hospital to Category-D hospital.

He assured that funds would be allocated for these schemes in the upcoming budget. Similarly, the chief minister also assured the delegation of provision of funds for the construction of various link roads in the area. He also directed the authorities concerned to submit him a report about the physical progress on the upgradation of Totalai Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, a representative delegation from Kalam Swat, led by MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, also met the chief minister and discussed with him matters related to development schemes and issues faced by the people of the area.