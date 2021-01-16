Quota of three flourmills cancelled in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The officials of the Food Department on Friday conducted raids on different mills and cancelled the quota of three of them for supplying substandard flour.

The sources said the raids were conducted on the directives of the adviser to Chief Minister for Food, Mian Khaliqur Rahman, and after complaints by the locals.

The sources said the team of the Food Department, led by District Food Controller, Sher Fayaz Khan, conducted raids on all the 10 flourmills of the district.

The team checked the record of the subsidized wheat and flour, the sources said, adding, the samples of the flour were sent to the laboratory for quality checking.

The quota of three flourmills, the sources said, was cancelled for not fulfilling the required standard.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters DFC Sher Fayaz said that all steps were being taken to provide subsidized flour to the people. “We will not compromise on the quality of the flour and action will be taken against the delinquent mills,” he added.