10 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Ten more patients were tested positive for Covid-19 in the district, raising the total number of patients to 1938 in the second wave of corona here on Friday, officials said.

Briefing the media persons, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, DHO Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yasin said that the second wave of corona continues to increase drastically.

They said that the corona test of 10 more patients came positive in one day, adding, with this, the number of confirmed patients of corona in Nowshera had increased to 1936. “The number of active cases of corona in the district has increased to 276. The number of patients who have recovered so far in Nowshera has reached 1601. Fifteen confirmed patients of Corona are undergoing treatment at Qazi Medical Complex while the rest of the patients are quarantined at home”, DC said.

The DHO Dr Gulman Shah asserted that so far, 15 patients had died in the district due to Corona. He said that in the second wave, the number of patients suffering from corona was increasing day by day mainly due to non-observance of SOPs by the people.