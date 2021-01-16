Hasnain stars in United Sports victory

KARACHI: Wicket-keeper batsman Hasnain Majid excelled with the bat and behind the wickets to help United Sports Cricket Academy beat Bob Woolmer Academy by three wickets in Shabaz Sports Under-19 Inter-Academy League Cricket Tournament here at the KCCA Stadium.

Bob Woolmer Academy batted first and put on board 206-9 in 40 overs. Saad Baig (79 runs) and Hafiz Fahad Ansari (78 runs) batted well. Jahanzaib and Hassan Jafri picked three wickets each. Wicket-keeper Hasnain Majid took two catches and also stumped two batsmen.

In response, United Sports Cricket Academy reached the target in 38.2 overs with three wickets in hand. Hasnain Majid (47 runs), Hamza Ali Khan (43 runs) and Zain-ul-Abidin (41 runs) batted well.