‘Poor selection just to cut Misbah’s career short’

ISLAMABAD: High performance coach Taimoor Azam, reacting on the selection of Test probables for South Africa series, said that a weak combination was only picked to show head coach Misbahul Haq the door.

“Such a selection is nothing else but meant to cut short Misbah’s career as head coach. I think his days are numbered. Such a raw selection would only hasten up things for the head coach.”

Talking to ‘The News’ he said that majority of the players were raw and did not deserve a place even on the first-class team what to talk about Test squad.

“During my years of coaching stint, I have never seen a weak combination. Majority of these players does not even deserve permanent place in first-class XI.”

Taimoor warned the selectors and management not to take South Africa team lightly.

“I am surprised to see such an amateurish attitude on the part of selectors and team management.

They are taking South Africa lightly. Even if we are playing at home and on the most suited pitches, yet I believe that South Africa are tough outfit.

Apparently, it looked that the selection committee has played a big gamble by announcing a weak combination and I am afraid they will have to eat their words.”