Southern Punjab fined for slow over rate

KARACHI: Southern Punjab have been fined Rs32,000 for maintaining a slow over rate during their Pakistan Cup match against Central Punjab at the SBP Ground on Thursday.

Southern Punjab were three overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences.

Southern Punjab captain Hussain Talat pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javed Malik. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Faisal Afridi.