Kamran criticises selectors for Test team selection

ISLAMABAD: Kamran Akmal, one of exciting stroke-makers in recent times, Friday strongly criticised the selection of 20-member national squad for the Test series against South Africa, saying that he had never seen such a feeble outfit for the highest level of the game.

Kamran said he was surprised to see such a combination for the series against a high-quality South Africa team.

“I can vouch and put in writing that Wapda and SSGC teams can beat this formation. Give me the power and I will raise a team of Wapda players and I can bet they will beat this team within four days.”

The former Test wicketkeeper added that the team’s selection had been one of the main issues faced by the country’s cricket in the recent past.

“You cannot win matches with just two batsmen — Babar Azam and Azhar Ali. Babar has just come out of long injury problem while Azhar’s batting could also be shaky against South Africa’s left-arm spinners. I wonder how an inexperienced batting lineup would face an experienced bowling attack. Admitted that we would prepare low and turning pitches for the tourists but even in that scenario, we would be needing a solid batting lineup to handle spin. In my opinion, it is the most inexperienced batting lineup in the Test history of Pakistan.”

Kamran also lamented the selection of Haris Rauf and Abdullah Shafique in the squad. “Haris is totally out of form and even not clicked in Big Bash League. He was one of the glaring failures for Pakistan Shaheens in T20 series against New Zealand A. You cannot expect Haris to bowl long spells in Test cricket with no first-class experience. Abdullah was also a failure in New Zealand because he lacks the experience of playing against quality attack.” The former Test player was not satisfied over selection of the half-cooked players who were there on the basis of just one odd performance.

“This is Test cricket and not Grade II event where you need ‘Railu Kattas’. It is nothing less than a joke to see the chief selector saying that the selected batsmen can also bowl. In Test cricket, neither you need half-bowlers nor half-batsmen but the specialists.”

Kamran added that a big injustice was done to consistent Usman Salahuddin.

“Usman was the most deserving player when it comes to selection on the basis of domestic performance. Salman Ali Agha and Kamran Ghulam’s selection was made just because of one season’s performance.”

Kamran said that head coach Misbahul Haq deserves the same treatment he is getting from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) these days.

“Misbah has asked for it when the PCB handed over all the selection powers to captain Babar Azam. There has been no reaction from Misbah to this disrespect but he deserves this as he messed up with the team’s selection in recent past resulting in poor performance in all departments of the game.”