Wasim says reports of Misbah’s removal untrue

LAHORE: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has said that the reports of former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower or ex-South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq as the Green Caps’ head coach are untrue.

Khan refuted reports that the governing body has come to an agreement with these players.

“Flower will not be available for two years due to his commitments,” the PCB CEO said. “There is no truth to the report of him replacing [head coach] Misbah. We have not signed a deal with anyone at this moment,” he said.

He added that Kirsten, who led India to their second World Cup win, in 2011, is also out of the running for the coaching role.

“At this moment, Gary [Kirsten] is also not available to replace Misbah,” he added.

Wasim further said the former Pakistan skipper should be given another chance to prove his credentials and should not be removed from the position prematurely.

“A three-year deal has been signed with him and [bowling coach] Waqar Younis but they can be let go before their given term,” he said.