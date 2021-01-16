Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged on Friday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market stood unchanged at Rs112,900/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained the same at Rs96,794.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $8 to $1,847/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates also remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.