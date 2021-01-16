Restore dine-in facility: APRA

KARACHI: Businessmen on Friday urged the government to allow dine-in at restaurants to save the industry from closure, a statement said.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) Convener Athar Sultan Chawla appealed the government and the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to reconsider the closure of dining facilities.

They said that the restaurant industry was already suffering severe financial losses as a result of prolonged lockdowns during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and now some steps taken by the government during the second wave, this industry was on the brink of collapse.

“The restaurant industry which employs millions of people is being grossly abused and the closure of dining facility in the name of Covid-19 SOPs has brought the business to a standstill. Restaurant owners don't have the money to pay employees,” they pointed out in a joint statement. The government should pay attention to the sector, they said, pointing out that steps were needed to ensure business and investment was not affected.