Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of roads and IT sectors at an estimated cost of Rs1.442 billion. These schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2020-21.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included as Dualisation of Provincial Highway from Arifwala to Boundary of Bahawalnagar, District Pakpattan (revised) at the cost of Rs831.867 million and automation of stamp paper (E-Stamping) at the cost of Rs610.242 million.