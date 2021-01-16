Unity, religious harmony need of hour: minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has stressed the need for forging complete unity and religious harmony in the country for countering the enemy challenges faced by the nation.

He was chairing the 17th Ittehad-e-Ummat Conference organised by Majlis Ulema Pakistan at the Badshahi Masjid on Friday in memory of former Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Dr Abdul Qadir Azad.

Religious scholars representing various schools of thought while addressing the conference declared that implementing Paigham-e-Pakistan was the only way to ensure unity, solidarity and progress of the country. They lauded the services of religious scholars for promoting the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan saying that the ulema from all schools of thought were standing behind it with complete unanimity and commitment.

They stressed the need for extending complete backing to Pakistan’s Armed forces in their endeavour to root out terrorism and extremism from the country. Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri paid glowing tributes to late Dr Abdul Qadir Azad and stressed that it was high time that Muslim scholars come forward for promoting message of love, peace and cordial relationships with other religions. He said the government was working on collecting data of religious scholars and khateeb of mosques all over the country so that they could be paid an official stipend. Other speakers included chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Chief Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad, Mufti Mubashir Nizami, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, Maulana Mohammad Khan Leghari, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Mufti Ashiq Hussain, Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi, Allama Rasheed Turabi, Pir Masood Qasmi, Ashgar Arif Chishti, Maulana Shoaibur Rehman, Maulana Abbas Ghazi, Qari Osama Shaukat, Shakilur Rehman Nasir, Abdul Qadeer Azad, Abdul Baseer Azad and Bilal Ahmad Mir etc.