Sat Jan 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2021

Orange Train staff detained for torturing labourers

Lahore

LAHORE:Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested Awan Town Orange Line personnel for severely manhandling the labourers. A female officer was also arrested for torturing workers. The perpetrators included Farman, Tanzeel, Javed, Amir and Waqas. The Orange Line personnel tortured five labourers for setting fire under the metro station. Reportedly the labourers enkindled the fire to shield themselves from the cold.

