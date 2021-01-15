COVID-19: China stops PIA flights for three weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has halted flights to China in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus in China. According to the details, the flights were cancelled after 10 Pakistani passengers tested positive for COVID-19, a PIA spokesman confirmed the suspension of the flights. According to local media sources, China has also imposed a temporary travel ban on Pakistani passengers. PIA operates two weekly flights to China. One person died of the coronavirus in China eight months later, prompting restrictions to be lifted in affected Chinese cities due to the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, a team from the World Health Organization has arrived in Wuhan, China to detect the virus.