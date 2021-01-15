Court orders case against Babar Azam for ‘rape’

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Thursday issued orders for registration of a criminal case against skipper of national cricket team Babar Azam on charges of rape and abortion on the false promise of marriage. The court directed the petitioner to approach the police station concerned and record her statement. The court, in its judgment, stated that serious allegations of miscarriage/ abortion and deceitful sexual act on false assurance of marriage were levelled against the accused Babar Azam. From the bare reading of the application of the petitioner, prima facie, commission of cognizable offence is made out, the court added.

The court has directed petitioner to approach Naseerabad Police Station and directed the SHO to record statement of the petitioner under 154 CrPC.

The court order also stated that the police report, which was submitted before the court, was totally irrelevant.

As per details, the petition was moved by one Hamiza Mukhtar in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Numan Muhammad Naeem. The petitioner contended that Babar Azam allegedly raped her on the false promises of marriage. The woman contended that both Babar and she was in love and had illicit relations, and she got pregnant out of the relationship. However, Babar convinced her for an abortion on the promise of marriage. She stated that she had approached Naseerabad Police Station for an FIR against the cricketer. However, when Babar came to know about her application in the police station, he asked her to take back the application on assurance that he would marry her. “But when Babar got fame, he started ignoring her and finally refused to marry her,” the petitioner claimed. “After which I again approached the police station concerned, but the police refused to record my statement,” Hamiza added.

On the other hand, the counsel for Babar stated that his client was a national hero and the complainant was blackmailing him since 2016. He claimed that police probe had found Babar innocent after which the petitioner had extended an apology to his client. The counsel implored the court to dismiss the petition.

However, the court after hearing arguments of both parties, issued orders for registration of a criminal case against Babar Azam on the said allegations.