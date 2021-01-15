Karak temple attack: 12 policemen dismissed over negligent, careless behaviour

KARAK: At least 12 policemen have been fired from their job for showing negligent and irresponsible behaviour in the mob attack on the Hindu shrine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak.

On December 30, an angry mob had attacked and set ablaze the religious site in Karak. Video clips going viral on social media showed hordes of people breaking and desecrating the site while chanting slogans. Smoke could also be seen emitting from the shrine after it was set on fire.

The Karak district police officer ordered the dismissal of 12 policemen and a one-year suspension of 33 other cops on Thursday.

Terry police SHO Rehmatullah and Banda police ASI Mujeebullah are among those who have been fired. The Karak DPO said the cops were dismissed in light of the inquiry report into the attack. The report said the policemen showed negligence, carelessness and irresponsible behaviour during the attack. The policemen failed to protect the shrine, the Karak DPO said.

KP Inspector-General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi said there is no space in the police department for those showing negligence. He said he was clear from the start that anyone showing carelessness will be sent home.

The KP IG said the protection of the life and property of the public is a top priority of the police.