Robbers loot burgers from delivery boy

Fri Jan 15, 2021
NR
News Report
January 15, 2021

GUJRANWALA: A food delivery boy in Gujranwala had a strange encounter when unidentified robbers stopped his motorcycle, snatched six burgers from him, and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspects looted the delivery boy near Gujranwala’s Ghagri Mandi. Footage of the incident shows that the delivery boy stopped his motorcycle at a street to check his bag for food when three men, also riding motorcycles, stopped near him.

As seen in the clip, the men first tried snatching his bag — which contained six burgers — but the delivery boy showed some resistance. After that, they forcefully snatched the bag from him and fled the crime scene.

