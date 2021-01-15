close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
January 15, 2021

Shahzad says met Broadsheet owner to get fine reduced

January 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that the purpose of meeting with chief of Broadsheet was to get fine reduced.

Shahzad Akbar has served defamation notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari, seeking Rs500 million in damages for levelling false allegations of demanding 50 percent commission from Broadsheet in a TV show.

Shahzad Akbar, in his legal notice sent through his counsel, said that Azma Bukhari must tender apology or pay damages.

Shahzad tweeted that the amount received in damages would be distributed among charity organisations after receiving from Azma Bukhari.

Earlier, Shahzad Akbar had served identical legal notice on PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

