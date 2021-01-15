close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 15, 2021

COVID-19: China stops PIA flights for 3 weeks

Top Story

 
January 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has halted flights to China in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus in China.

According to the details, the flights were cancelled after 10 Pakistani passengers tested positive for COVID-19, a PIA spokesman confirmed the suspension of the flights.

According to local media sources, China has also imposed a temporary travel ban on Pakistani passengers. PIA operates two weekly flights to China.

One person died of the coronavirus in China eight months later, prompting restrictions to be lifted in affected Chinese cities due to the spread of the virus.

Latest News

More From Top Story