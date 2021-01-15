Rare brown bear video goes viral

ISLAMABAD: A video has gone viral after Prime Minister Imran Khan first shared it showing a brown bear enjoying snow in recently announced Karakoram National Park, at the world’s second highest plateau ‘Deosai’. It caught eye of conservationists, who are all praise for the efforts to protect and preserve this rare species.

The prime minister shared the video through his twitter account vowing that other rare species, including snow leopard and Marco Polo sheep, in the Karakoram National Park would also be protected. Conservationists from all over the world appreciated the efforts of Imran-led government to establish the Karakoram National Park to protect rare animal species facing threat of extinction. Some of them hoped that Pakistan would be able to increase population of Himalayan brown bear with the help of its newly-introduced measures in line with the best international practices. Last year in December, the prime minister had inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan, aiming to protect endangered wildlife and to promote eco-tourism in the area. The Himalayan brown bear is one of the largest carnivores in the highlands of Himalayas. Rashid Bhat, a conservationist, said, “It is really good to see that the Pakistani government is making serious efforts to protect rare plant and animal species by establishing national parks all over the country.” According to the Ministry of Climate Change, the government would train the ‘Park Service Nighebaans’, who would be employed to manage the parks in Gilgit-Baltistan, as areas for biodiversity protection, safe habitats for wildlife preservation as well as for the promotion of nature-based eco-tourism.