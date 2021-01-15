Minister says billions wasted by past govts in name of cleaning Lahore

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office Thursday and apprised him of the ongoing cleanliness drive. LWMC CEO Imran Ali was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister directed for making all-out efforts for removing garbage in the city. “You are assigned the task of cleaning Lahore as you are a hardworking and talented minister,” he added. The CM directed that dysfunctional machinery should be repaired and brought to roads for cleaning purposes. He further directed the government officials and LWMC to join hands for removing garbage and special attention should be paid for cleaning the Walled City, poor localities and posh areas. The roads should be scrubbed with mechanical sweepers and zero-waste operation should be completed as soon as possible, the CM added.

Dedicated support of Lahore commissioner and LDA DG would be available to you, he assured. The chief minister further said he would take a round of the city soon for monitoring cleanliness situation and availability of civic amenities to the citizens.

Mian Aslam Iqbal informed the chief minister that 85 percent garbage has been removed by utilising 40 percent machinery and 6300 tons of solid waste will be removed by Friday. The LWMC staff is actively engaged in the cleanliness of the city and I also remain available in the field till night, 40 main roads will be cleaned by mechanical sweepers, he added. Regrettably, billions of rupees were wasted by the previous government in the name of cleaning Lahore but the incumbent government will achieve the target with less money and nothing will be hidden.