Govt trying to strengthen ties with Arab world: Tahir Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said the government has been endeavouring to strengthen ties with the Arab world and the government has prioritized to promote relations with Arab countries in the areas of culture, economy, tourism and religious affairs. In a meeting with Iraq's Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta and Oman's Ambassador to Pakistan Al- Sheikh Muhammad Al-Umar Ahmed Al-Marhoon here on Thursday,