Monika rape-murder case: Nawab Wassan assures arrest of criminals

SUKKUR: Adviser to the CM Sindh, Nawab Khan Wassan, on Thursday visited the family of a murdered girl, conveying the messages of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM, Syed Murad Ali Shah, telling the parents of deceased girl that both the leaders had taken notice of the rape and murder case and had directed the IGP to immediately arrest the murderers.

Nawab Khan Wassan, on the occasion, presented Rs50,000 cash to the father of the deceased and told him that from tomorrow construction work for their house would be started. He also informed that soon a job would be given to Monika’s father and he also warned the police to arrest the murderers within two days.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur Police on Thursday took four more suspects, including relatives of the deceased, into custody and sent DNA samples to a lab for matching with deceased’s DNA. The police have taken around 25 suspects into custody to resolve the rape-murder case of the seven-year old girl Monika, resident of Sadr Mohalla, Jon Bhatyoun, Khairpur.