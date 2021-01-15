G-B uplift plan worth billions of rupees in the pipeline

ISLAMABAD: The government is preparing an integrated development plan for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) worth billions of rupees and it would be announced probably within one month.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid jointly chaired the inaugural meeting for preparation of an integrated plan for development of Gilgit-Baltistan in Islamabad Wednesday. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, chief secretary GB and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister, federal minister Asad Umar said the development needs of GB had been neglected for a long time. He said the federal government and GB administration would jointly formulate and announce an integrated development plan for the people of GB. He directed the relevant departments to work together to identify potential projects in the public sector, as well as in the public-private partnership mode.

GB chief minister said the initiative taken by the minster for planning, development & special initiatives is the first if its kind for GB and it would greatly benefit the people of area. He said all the potential sectors should be included in this development package and it should be ensured that all projects start on time and are completed on time.

Planning Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana presented the broad contours of Gilgit-Baltistan development plan and potential prioritised projects to be included in the plan by adopting an integrated regional development approach.

He said the planning ministry had already finalised Karachi Transformation Plan and integrated development plan for Southern Balochistan under the directions of the prime minister. The GB development plan will be a continuation of the same process.

He said the priority areas of interventions were being considered in all sectors including clean energy, infrastructure, tourism and allied facilities, hospitals management, gems & minerals , small industry, private sector development, commerce and border markets, e-commerce, dry ports, health, nursing, social welfare, poverty alleviation, women & youth development, education, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, IT and telecommunications.

The meeting decided to constitute technical working groups comprising relevant chiefs of M/o PD&SI and officers of GB. Apex committee under GB’s chief minister and inter-ministerial committee under deputy chairman Planning Commission will monitor the preparation and implementation of the development plan.