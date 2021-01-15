Man shot dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists in Jalal Abad area here on Thursday. SHO of City Police Station Noman Javed told reporters that they have started an investigation to arrest the assailants. The deceased was identified as Gohar Ayub, 25, who had moved from Bannu to Mansehra and living in a rented house in Jalal Abad area on Major Ayub Khan road.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Javed said that according to preliminary investigation, the slain had got married and shifted to the area with his wife.