Three Pak Navy officers promoted as Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: Three Commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted as Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

The promoted officers include Commodore Javed Iqbal, Commodore Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Commodore Salman Ilyas. All three newly promoted rear admirals are recipients of Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and are graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The officers have illustrious service career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal got commission in Weapon Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. Rear Admiral Muhammad Sohail Arshad got commission in Weapon Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas got commission in Construction Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990.