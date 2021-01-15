Three children, grandmother burnt in Lahore house fire

LAHORE: Three children and their grandmother were burnt to death due to fire broke out in their house in Wahdat Colony on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Abeera, 8, Hadi, 5, Hanan, 1, children of Najam and Rukhsana, 52, childrenâ€™s grandmother. As per details, a fire broke out reportedly due to a gas heater in a house in Shahid Colony, Aabpara stop where a grandmother, two minor girls and their brother were trapped inside a room. Locals of the areas rushed to the spot after seeing the smoke coming out of the house.

Upon being informed, the fire fighters rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims in a critical condition.The injured woman and three children were shifted to the hospital while performing CPR. However, all the four were pronounced brought dead.