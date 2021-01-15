Accountability for all

In a majority of countries, there are anti-graft institutions that operate independently to keep an eye on malpractices in government-run departments and business entities. These institutions take strict actions against people who are involved in any kind of corrupt activities and dealings, provided that they have solid evidence to prove their crimes. Malaysia, China, South Korea and Brazil are among the countries that have waged a war against corruption and corrupt activities to ensure transparency. In Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has always been used as a tool of political victimisation against political opponents. Since its establishment by the then military ruler General (r) Pervez Musharraf in 1999, NAB has been a powerful weapon to promote political expediency. Today, the same institution is under fire from the opposition for its lopsided accountability.

In a recent report, NAB has claimed that it has recovered Rs487 billion during the last two and a half years. However, the report does not contain details of the money spent on the cases/references filed against the alleged corrupt people. The bureau detained PML-N and PPP leaders in miscellaneous graft cases, but not an iota of corruption has been proved against them to date. On the contrary, a number of politicians and retired judicial, civil and military bureaucrats allegedly involved in corruption and who are supporting the current government have gotten away scot-free. Keeping in view the above, NAB needs to mend its ways and pursue the process of accountability in an impartial manner.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai