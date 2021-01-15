A prudent approach

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has called for end to interference in politics. This is a prudent request by the JI as it seems that this established religious-political party has seconded the narrative being projected by the PDM.

What is even more remarkable is the fact that the JI has decided to prepare recommendations for the much-needed ‘election reforms’ with the consultation of civil society, intelligence and other stakeholders. It is suggested that the JI should collaborate with the PDM to finalise the necessary recommendations for electoral reforms which could be tabled in parliament for enforcement in collaboration with the government. This is all the more imperative in case the general election come up earlier, or much earlier, than the scheduled date of 2023. 2021 has already commenced with an air of political excitement in the bitterly cold month of January.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore