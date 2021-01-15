Pakistan to help rebuild Azerbaijan’s newly liberated areas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday assured Azerbaijan of its support for rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the newly liberated territories of the country.

According to a Foreign Office press release, the bilateral ties were discussed in “extensive talks” between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his visiting Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov here on Wednesday, following the conclusion of 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Pakistan-Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Qureshi underlined the exceptional quality of Pakistan-Azerbaijan political ties and underscored the importance of building a stronger economic relationship.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in the political, security, trade and economic, energy, connectivity, education and cultural arenas.

Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the recent conflict on Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed support for rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the newly liberated territories. Qureshi also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support to the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

He underscored the importance of an inclusive and broad-based political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan and highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process. Expressing satisfaction at the successful conclusion of 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Pakistan-Turkey and Azerbaijan, it was underlined that trilateral cooperation may be enhanced through specific projects.

Later, the two foreign ministers signed an MoU of cooperation in the field of natural emergencies/disasters.

The Azeri foreign minister also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan during which the latter expressed satisfaction at the excellent quality of bilateral political relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, and emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and energy cooperation.

On Azerbaijan’s call for support in reconstruction and development of liberated territories, Khan assured Bayramov of all possible assistance from Pakistan.

Bayramov conveyed cordial greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Khan. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s consistent support and solidarity on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.