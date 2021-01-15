close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
January 15, 2021

Cynthia, Malik withdraw cases against each other

Top Story

A
APP
January 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and American Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie to withdraw their petitions against each other.

Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC conducted a hearing on petitions filed by both Ritchie and Malik. During the hearing, the two sides expressed willingness to withdraw their cases before the court, which was allowed by the bench.

It may be recalled that Ritchie and Senator Malik had filed separate petitions against the decision of the Justice of Peace. Imran Feroze Advocate said Cynthia Richie had asked him to withdraw the petition filed for a first information report against Rehman Malik. “We withdrew all the petitions after reconciliation,” he said.

Latest News

More From Top Story