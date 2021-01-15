Cynthia, Malik withdraw cases against each other

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and American Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie to withdraw their petitions against each other.

Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC conducted a hearing on petitions filed by both Ritchie and Malik. During the hearing, the two sides expressed willingness to withdraw their cases before the court, which was allowed by the bench.

It may be recalled that Ritchie and Senator Malik had filed separate petitions against the decision of the Justice of Peace. Imran Feroze Advocate said Cynthia Richie had asked him to withdraw the petition filed for a first information report against Rehman Malik. “We withdrew all the petitions after reconciliation,” he said.