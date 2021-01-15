3 COVID-19 deaths

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,021 while as many as 178 new patients have been confirmed positive from the twin cities taking tally to 51,786.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another two COVID-19 patients from ICT died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 449 and as many as 162 new patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking tally to 39624 of which 37,200 patients have so far recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 1,975 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, another death due to COVID-19 was reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that took the death toll to 572 in the district. Only 16 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from the district taking tally to 12,162 of which 11,164 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 426 on Thursday. According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 28 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 398 confirmed patients were in home isolation on Thursday.