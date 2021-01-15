Shoaib urges youth to enhance confidence level

ISLAMABAD: Former Test speedster Shoaib Akhtar Thursday urged the youngsters to think high with humbleness and pursue their careers with systematic hard work.

Shoaib was talking to the young players of the Diamond Cricket Academy on the sidelines of Geo News programme Capital Talk with Hamid Mir that was recorded at the site.

“If you want to pursue a career in cricket you should have the required confidence in yourself. Unless and until you think high and have the guts to pursue excellence you cannot achieve the ultimate goal. Once you feel you can do it, you start raising the bar for yourself. That way you go on to improve with each passing day,” Shoaib said.

The former Test pacer quoted his own example, saying that when he was acting as a ball-boy in the early nineties at the Pindi Stadium, he used to tell Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram that one day he would be bowling faster than them.

“That was my confidence. I would request you to respect your elders and experienced players and be humble. Confidence should be there but that does not mean you get rude with anyone. Humbleness is a prerequisite of the learning process. Try to develop friendship with those who are better players than you if you want speedy learning.”

He also called on the players to work hard and improve the level of their efforts. “Doing so you would keep on improving your skills. Try to get maximum fitness level for your career as a cricketer.”

Iqbal Mohammad Ali, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC and Shakil Shaikh, former head of the PCB Cricket Committee, were also present on the occasion.