POA president praises Imran’s support

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Syed Arif Hassan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured him of his support for the South Asian Games (SAG).

The 14th edition of the South Asian Games, to be hosted by Pakistan, will now take place in March 2023 instead of 2022.

Talking to reporters here, Arif said that they are looking at five potential venues to host the mega event. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has given go-ahead to host these events. Five main cities Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faislabad are the venues but they will be finalised in a meeting with IPC Minister Fehmida Mirza,” the President POA said.

Arif hailed PM Khan’s efforts. “PM Khan listened to our and IPC Ministry’s briefing. He has instructed us to hold the Games which should portray a strong image of Pakistan,” he said.

He said he is confident of getting substantial funds for holding the SA Games. “We are hopeful of raising money by sponsorships, broadcasting and other marketing strategies and the government will not be overburdened,” he said.

“Army’s support will be important in holding these events. Army is a unit of POA itself. They are also national champions. They will be helping us just like they did in the past,” Arif added.

On Monday, Khan directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to start the preparations for the 14th edition of SAG.

In the high-level meeting, Khan was briefed by the POA and IPC regarding the future of South Asian Games. The POA president was satisfied with the meeting. “Talking to Prime Minister regarding the upcoming South Asian Games was encouraging. He was given a detailed briefing on the venues, dates and modalities of the Games,” Hassan said.

He added that talks will be held with Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza next week and that government will not be overburdened as they are planning to cover most of the expenses by awarding media rights and sponsorships.