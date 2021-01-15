Training camps to continue despite Games postponement: Dr Arshad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Arshad Mahmood Thursday expressed his resolve to keep supporting the training camp for aspirants of the Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games even though the Games’ organisers in consultation with the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have decided to postpone the event scheduled to be held in Bangkok and Chonburi province from May 21, 2021.

The Games will now be held from March 10-20, 2022.

To discuss the issue of athletes’ training, the representatives of the ten federations had a detailed meeting with the director general PSB.

“Though we know that the Games have been postponed till early next year, yet we are willing to support the federations’ camps meant for training of the athletes. The federations’ officials have shared their reservations and concerns with me as I had given them the opportunity to speak their heart out, however some of their concerns were surprising,” Dr Arshad said.

The director general admitted that training of the athletes was a continuous process. “I know that unless and until you put in months and years of hard work, beating the best around the world is not possible.”

Dr Arshad added that from middle of the current year, several international events would be held around the world.

“Our athletes need systematic training and we are ready to provide them the same. For the purpose, budget has already been approved by the Executive Committee and the PSB wants to divert these funds towards athletes’ training.”

The PSB chief said since the Games had been postponed for the time being, all the participating federations would be supported financially according to their needs.

“These federations have been asked to submit their requirements with the PSB within next two days so that we could go ahead with our plans through approved finances.”