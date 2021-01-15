Babar starts practice, looks forward to SA series

LAHORE: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam began training on Thursday and is expected to feature in the home series against South Africa.

Babar had an extensive training session with fellow batsman Azhar Ali. The prolific batsman had been undergoing light net sessions with his club trainer at the National High Performance center for the previous two days.

Babar said that he is excited to take part in the upcoming home series against South Africa. The Lahore-born batsman was ruled out of the entire New Zealand tour after fracturing his thumb during a practice session.

“It is great to see the Proteas touring Pakistan,” the 26-year-old batsman said while speaking with the media. “After 12 years, a high profile side is visiting the country and I, along with my teammates, are very excited to take part in the series,” he said.

He added that the three-week tour of New Zealand was tough. “I was unfit and was sitting out. The team needed me but I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

Asked about pacer Mohammad Amir’s selection for the South Africa series, he said that he would speak with Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim in this regard. “His international performances have not been up to the mark. We rested him for a series,” he added.

He further stated that he will discuss the sides for the forthcoming matches in his meeting with the chief selector.

During the training session, the skipper faced the fiery pace of Wahab Riaz along with young bowlers in the session.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sources have confirmed that Babar is fit and ready for the series against South Africa.