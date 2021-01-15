AGM to ponder PTF plans for SA Games

ISLAMABAD: As the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is scheduled to be held here tomorrow (Saturday), chances are there the participants would be taken into confidence on upgradation plan of the PTF Complex with spending of over Rs100 million for the South Asian Games to be held in March 2023.

Tennis will be one of the three events expected to be allotted to Islamabad as around 25 Games’ disciplines are to be held in Lahore and surrounding cities.

The PTF has already submitted the plan with the Ministry for IPC according to which the complex would require Rs100 for upgradation and another Rs30 million for hosting the men and women events of the Games.

“The AGM has been convened for Saturday to brief the members about the upgradation plan of the complex. We would be requiring eight top-quality courts to host such an event but we don’t have such a facility anywhere else in the country. We already have five newly-laid hardcourts and there is a need to have three more. We would request the POA and the organisers to allot Games’ tennis event to Islamabad,” PTF executive vice president Khawar Hyat said.

The PTF’s audit report for 2019-20 will also be tabled during the meeting. Impact of Covid-19 on tennis activities will also be discussed.

The PTF is about to host Japan in World Group tie in March 2021. The meeting will also assess the efforts being done to hold domestic events.

“We have hosted ITF Juniors and also participated in Junior Davis Cup last year besides hosting domestic and international coaching clinics,” Khawar added.

The Council Members will also be required to vote on AJK’s affiliation for the membership.

“The AJK has formed an association and applied for the affiliation which will be discussed in the meeting. Gilgit-Baltistan membership will also be deliberated.”