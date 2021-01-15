TDAP’s orientation session in Feb

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has arranged an orientation session with leading textile companies of Pakistan and sponsors of the first Virtual Texpo from February 1 to 15, 2021, a statement said on Thursday.

The introductory session was attended by the representatives of Gul Ahmed Textiles Ltd (Platinum category sponsor), Interloop Textile Mills Ltd (Gold category sponsor), Chen One Ltd, Soorty Enterprises, and Masood Textile Ltd (Silver categories sponsor), it added.

Texpo-2021 team of TDAP has informed the participants that the online registration for the exhibitors will start on January 15, 2020.

Sponsors were given orientation about Virtual Texpo-2021 platform, how it works, and what are distinguished features to interact with the international buyers invited by the trade and investment officers of Pakistan from different countries in the world.’

Team Texpo-2021 informed the sponsor companies, how they can register themselves for the Texpo, how they can manage online stall, how they can interact with the international buyers, and arrange B2B meetings.

During the meeting, trends gallery and fashion show segment of the first-ever Virtual Texpo-2021 were discussed and the participants showed satisfaction and appreciated the efforts taken by the TDAP team to make this event successful amid Covid-19 situation.