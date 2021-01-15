Gold rates drop Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs500/tola to Rs112,900/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs428 to Rs96,794, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $16 to $1,839/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.