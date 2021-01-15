close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 15, 2021

Andrew Yang to run for NY mayor

World

AFP
January 15, 2021

NEW YORK: Former US presidential hopeful and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang has announced he will run for mayor of New York City in an election this year that he is an early favourite to win.

Yang, 46, announced his run on Twitter on Wednesday, posting a video of him skateboarding with his wife on the Brooklyn Bridge. The son of Taiwanese immigrants -- running as a Democratic candidate -- said he would aim to reverse the fortunes of a city shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From World