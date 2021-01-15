Fire destroys homes of Rohingya refugees

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: More than 2,000 Rohingya refugees in a camp in Bangladesh were left homeless on Thursday after a blaze ripped through over 500 shacks in the early hours, an official said.

There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2:00 am (2000 GMT Wednesday) at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.