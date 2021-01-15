World facing ‘catastrophic’ temperature rises: UN

GENEVA: The world is on course for a "catastrophic" temperature rise this century, the United Nations said on Thursday as it confirmed that 2020 rivalled 2016 as the hottest year on record.

The relentless pace of climate change is destroying lives, said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said 2011-2020 had been the warmest decade recorded.

The La Nina cool phase of the Pacific Ocean surface temperatures cycle "put a brake on the heat only at the very end of the year," the WMO said. The UN weather agency said the warmest three years on record were 2016, 2019 and 2020, and the differences between them in average global temperatures were "indistinguishably small".

It said the average global temperature in 2020 was about 14.9 degrees Celsius -- a figure 1.2 C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) level. The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change calls for capping global warming at well below 2 C above the pre-industrial level, while countries will pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 C.

The WMO believes there is at least a one in five chance of the average global temperature temporarily exceeding the 1.5 C mark by 2024.

"The confirmation by the WMO that 2020 was one of the warmest years on record is yet another stark reminder of the relentless pace of climate change, which is destroying lives and livelihoods across our planet," said UN chief Guterres.